Garbage collectors concern over plastic bags ban

Garbage collectors in Nairobi have hinted at raising the garbage collection fees in case the plastic bags ban takes effect next week.

The garbage collectors say the other alternatives they have in conducting their business like sacks and garbage cans are a bit expensive and cumbersome hence the hiked prices.

Kennedy Nashida a garbage collector says currently a sack retails at Ksh 20 at the retail shops while a plastic bag only costs Ksh. 8.

“It is inevitable that the prices of plastic bags will go up due to the above mentioned prices,” said Nashida.

Nashida has also faulted the government for not providing a proper alternative following the ban.