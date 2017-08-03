Fundraiser for Big Kev to be held today

Kenya’s entertainment fraternity will today congregate at the Nairobi Baptist Church in celebration of Big Kev’s life after he passed away on Saturday.

The event will also double up as a fundraiser to aid in offsetting his medical bills from his long battle with cancer.

The family has received overwhelming response after news of his passing was announced.

Kenyans from all walks of life including President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogized the events organizer as a legend who pioneered and transformed the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Kevin Ombajo alias Big Kev was married to a former Miss Kenya model Tracy Mwende and the couple were blessed with a daughter, Shana.

Big Kev died after a long battle with a brain tumor that did not respond to numerous surgeries and treatment .

The founder of True Blaq Events had undergone 14 surgeries to remove the tumor, with one of the surgical operations performed in India in October, 2016.

The last surgical operation performed on him was at the Nairobi Hospital on February 3, 2017.

Big Kev flew to India early October, 2016 after complications developed on his right brain though the treatment did not yield much.

In July, 2016 he was hospitalized after a seizure after which he took to Facebook to share his then-six-year journey with the tumor and how much it had affected his life.

“The sickness robbed us of millions, time, resources and much more but never doubt the power of prayer and faith. It is a chapter I’m determined to leave behind me for good. There is nowhere I have not gone in search of a cure and nothing I have not been prepared to. Interesting to note that over the last two months I have had *four* of these attacks; in class with my colleagues, with my driver, at home with the maid opening the door for me and most painfully a nasty fall in front of my young daughter and later having her witness daddy shaking on the ground.” He once wrote

In February, 2017, hundreds of Kenyan entertainers turned up for a KSh10, 000 per-attendant dinner held at the Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi to raise funds for the medication of Big Kev.

The campaign raised over Ksh7.1 million.

Big Kev was represented at the event by his wife Tracy Kamene Ombajo, who thanked Kenyans for their donations.

When news about Big Kev’s death broke online Saturday night Kenyans took to social media to mourn the fallen events guru.

President Uhuru Kenyatta joined Kenyans in mourning through a tweet that said: “Saddened by @BigKevKenya’s passing on. Against all odds, you prevailed again and again. You inspired a generation. RIP.”

ANNETTE AMONDI