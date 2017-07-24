French singer dies on stage

French singer Barbara Weldens died unexpectedly while performing onstage during a concert in her native France Mid last week at the age of 35.The cause of the singer’s death remains unknown although speculations of electrocution are running high as she performed barefoot.

An investigation has been opened and an autopsy will be performed on the body this week to determine the actual cause of death, according to La Parisien publication.

She was performing in a church in the French village of Goudron as part of the Léo Ferré Festival when she collapsed onstage, local reports stated. Paramedics rushed to her aid but were unable to revive her.

Weldens won the first prize in the Jacques Brel Festival’s Young Talents 2016 contest and the Pic D’Or prize and released her debut album, Le grand H de l’homme. Weldens was set to perform across France and Belgium over the coming months.