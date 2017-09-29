Founder and CEO of Playboy magazine dies

Hugh Hefner an American icon, millionaire and founder of playboy magazine died on Thursday morning due to natural causes. Hugh Hefner was 91 years old, and he died at his playboy mansion in Los Angeles.

Hugh revolutionized lifestyle entertainment by publishing the first nude photographs in playboy magazine and later the magazine became known for its sexual explicit content in short pornography.

The first nude photographs to be published in playboy magazine were Marilyn Monroe’s nudes in 1953.

Playboy brand, later on expanded to play boy Enterprises which included film and adult entertainment, playboy TV, playboy online media, perfumes, jewelry and accessories.

Also known as the father of porn the Playboy founder claimed to have had sex with more than a thousand women.

Hugh Hefner has been eulogized by many American celebrities like Kim Kardashian West who spent time in the playboy mansion, Larry King.