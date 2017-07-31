Former Man U Player Turns Priest

Former Manchester United player has opened a new career window for footballers who hang their boots.

Philip Mulryne, was according to mirror.co.uk, recently ordained a Roman Catholic priest in the Dominican Order in Dublin and is working hard to win lost souls.

The player made five appearances for United sometime in the mid-1990s after successfully graduating from the club’s academy.

He then moved to Norwich in 1999, where he played 135 times in a six-year spell earning £600,000 (Sh81 million) a-year but has now taken a vow of poverty after being ordained.

During his ordination, according to the news site, Archbishop Di Noia who conducted the service said, “In a real sense, your experience as an athlete has helped to prepare you for this moment, you have known the meaning of working hard to attain a goal, and now the goal is Christ.”