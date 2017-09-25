Former Kenyan musician appointed CEO of Kenya Chamber of Commerce

Former member of Kenya’s once favourite girl band Tatuu, Angela Ndambuki, has been appointed CEO of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

Angela Ndambuki, baby sister to comedian Daniel “Churchil” Ndambuki was a member of Tatuu alongside Angela Mwandanda alias Shinde, and Debbie Asila, Shaffie Weru’s ex-wife.

Angela once known as Rabbo, her stage name holds a Masters of Law Degree in Intellectual Property Law from University of Edinburg (England).

She also has a bachelor of Law from the University of Nairobi and is an advocate of the high court of Kenya. Angela has also worked as the CEO of Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK).