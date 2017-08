Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi Switches Nationality from Kenyan

Former Kenyan goalkeeper Arnold Origi has switched nationalities from Kenyan to Norwegian.

Origi’s newly adopted country Norway however allows no dual citizenship.

This mean Origi will not be playing for Harambee Stars anymore.

Origi is currently playing for Norway club Lillestrom and has made at least 32 appearences for Harambee Stars.

Origi has also been an ardent supporter of local talent has in many times sponsored local talent in the Koth Biro offseason tournament.