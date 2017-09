Former Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has been picked as the next Senate Speaker.

Lusaka won in the second round of voting with 42 votes, while Farah Maalim got 25 votes at the 12th Parliament’s first sitting on Thursday.

In round one of the senate speaker race, Lusaka got 40 votes followed by Maalim who garnered 23 and Ekwee Ethuro 2.

They had to go to a second round since none of the candidates garnered 2/3 which translates to 45 votes. 67 senators voted.