Former Bomachoge MP Joel Onyancha is dead

Former Bomachoge Borabu MP Joel Onyancha has passed on.

Reports indicate he breathed his last at Agha Khan Hospital Nairobi due to stroke on Wednesday evening.



Mr Onyancha unsuccessfully vied the Bomachoge Borabu parliamentary seat in the August 8 elections on a Jubilee ticket.

He lost to independent candidate Zadock Ogutu and had filed a petition seeking to overturn the outcome.

Evans said his elder brother might have suffered a heart attack.

“He was watching the Supreme Court proceedings before being rushed to hospital by family members after he started feeling unwell,” said Evans.