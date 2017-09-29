Form one student fighting for life after injected with strange substance

A Form One student is fighting for his life in Homa Bay County after strangers injected him with a strange substance.

The student at Kowidi Mixed Secondary School in Rachuonyo East Sub-County was on the way to school Wednesday morning when he was attacked.

According to his father, a head teacher at a local primary school, the son was going to school for morning studies at about 6.30am.

Two men wearing helmets emerged from a sugarcane plantation and began chasing him. He ran but fell down and they caught up with him.

They blindfolded him and carried him to a nearby bush where they ties his hands and legs before injecting him with the substance.