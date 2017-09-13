Form Four student arrested for possessing a firearm in school compound

Police in Homa Bay have started investigations after arresting a Form Four student of Orero Boys Secondary School, who was found in possession of a firearm in the school compound.

The incident was reported to the school administration after the 17-year-old student showed the gun to his fellow students.

Homa Bay OCPD Essau Ochorokodi said the school administration informed him, immediately proceeding to the institution to confiscate the unloaded pistol and question the student.

The student told the Ochorokodi that he received the gun from a friend who resides in the United States of America.

The student has been arrested and taken to Rangwe Police Post where he is set to be arraigned at Homa Bay Law Courts once the police conclude investigations.