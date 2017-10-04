FKF Welcomes Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt back to KPL

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Football Kenya Federation, FKF has welcomed the Court of Appeal decision to reinstatement Nakumatt FC and Zoo Kericho FC to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) with immediate effect.

The two clubs had temporarily been suspended from the top tier league following a High Court ruling made by Justice John Mativo on September 21, 2017 ordering that the Kenyan Premier League reverts to a 16 club competition.

And today, a three judge bench comprising of Justice Phillip Waki, Justice William Ouko and Justice Minoti Kathurima ordered that the two clubs be temporarily be reinstated to the KPL awaiting a full ruling scheduled for November 3, 2017 at 9 am.

We couldn’t ask for a better ruling than this,” said FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

“This ruling is not only for the players but also for the thousands of families whose livelihoods where threatened by the uncertainty of the High Court ruling, which also set us up for a possible FIFA ban.

“We should not be playing football in court but on the pitch, however the former president, without any locus stands decided to complain but the court has found that the players need to be allowed to play as we await the determination of the case,” added the FKF president.

Earlier, the FKF president hand pointed out that it was unfortunate that individuals intent on derailing the development of the game had resorted to under hand tactics in clear violation of both the FIFA, CAF and FKF statutes.