Five unsealed ballot boxes found in a private car in Embakasi East

Five unsealed ballot boxes from lower savanna ward were found in a personal car at the Embakasi east tallying center after ballot boxes were packaged in the warehouse.

The five ballot boxes were from Soweto social hall polling station two of them being the governor and the women rep ballot boxes had no seals at the casting slots.

Speaking to ghetto radio Jackline Waithera the presiding officer in charge of the polling station and the lady whose car had the boxes said she had excused herself after noticing the long queue of the but when she came back the process was complete.

She also said they ran short of seals. Waithera said that she had no rigging intentions and all her elections materials will be accounted for.

Three other ballot boxes from the same polling station were today morning found abandoned at the entrance of the tallying section and the presiding officer in charge unavailable.