Five Suspects Arrested In connection With Msando Death

By Ghetto Radio
Five suspects have so far been arrested in connection with  the death of Independent Electoral and Boundaries  Commission  ICT manager Chris  and Maryanne Wairimu Ngumbu.

This is even after a postmortem conducted on Wednesday revealed that Msando was strangled to death.

In an interview with Ghetto Radio News police spokesperson George Kinoti says the suspects will be arraigned in court soon as the police intensify the investigations.

Kinoti further stated that they have made necessary security  arrangements in each polling station is safe during elections.

 

 

