Five Suspects Arrested In connection With Msando Death

Five suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the death of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT manager Chris and Maryanne Wairimu Ngumbu.

This is even after a postmortem conducted on Wednesday revealed that Msando was strangled to death.

In an interview with Ghetto Radio News police spokesperson George Kinoti says the suspects will be arraigned in court soon as the police intensify the investigations.

Kinoti further stated that they have made necessary security arrangements in each polling station is safe during elections.