Fena Gitu to feature in new drama series the yard

Popular female rapper Fenna Gitu will soon be gracing your television screens as she makes her acting debut on a new drama series.

‘’First time making a cameo on a TV series set and I loved it. Be on the lookout for a new drama called #TheYardTvSeriescoming soon.’’ She posted on social media.

The series dubbed The Yard will showcase raw talent from the likes of King Shukid, Stitchy Blaze, former Miss Kenya USA and the ‘Wedding Show’ presenter Angela Wambui and Canadian based radio presenter and student Anne Mwaura.

The new drama promises a story line like no other made by the finest producers and camera guys the country has to offer.

The artist has been keeping busy with shows and has bagged recent endorsements with natural hair product line Marini naturals as well as Denri Africa, a fashion brand that focuses on quality bags for all occasions.