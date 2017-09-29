EXPOSED: Police officer who stole Otiende Amollo’s phone

ODM MP Otiende Amollo on Wednesday lost his phone during a scuffle at the High Court.

The MP who was trying to protect his client Embakasi MP Babu Owino from second arrest allegedly lost his phone in the melee caused by police officers in their quest to arrest Babu for the second time.

ODM Director of communication yesterday accused the police of being behind the theft of Amollo’s phone and money.

“Interesting. In that Babu Owino scuffle with the police yesterday, Hon. Otiende Amollo’s money and phone were stolen. Police are thieves,” tweeted Etale.