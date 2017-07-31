PHOENIX - DECEMBER 19: (FILE PHOTO) Gilbert Arenas #0 of the Washington Wizards sits on the bench during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on December 19, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. Arenas was charged with a felony after he brought a handgun outside of his home without a license to the Verizon Center on December 21, 2009 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 95653773 GTY ID: 42043CP021_WASHINGTON_WI
Ex NBA Star Calls Lupita Nyong’o Ugly

By Ghetto Radio
Retired National Basketball Association (NBA) player Gilbert Arenas stirred up plenty of bile when he launched scathing attack on Hollywood actress Lupita Nyongo.

Gilbert said he can’t stand dark skinned ladies singling out Lupita Nyongo in his recent rant on Instagram. This was after Oscar-winning actress recently posted a photo in a bikini on social media while holidaying in Mexico.

While the world was mesmerized with Lupita’s show of skin, Gilbert Arenas took issues with the Hollywood actress flaunting her dark skin.

He reposted her photo on his page saying her skin was beautiful but her face was not.

Lupita’s fans from across the world took issue with Arenas’ sentiments but even those fell on deaf ears.

Arena launched ore attacks on Lupita saying he could only have her with the lights off.

