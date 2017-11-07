ERICK OMONDI ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING TRAFFIC LAWS!!!

Comedian Erick Omondi on Monday felt the long arms of the law after he was arrested for over lapping traffic on his way to the airport.

The comedian was flagged down by a traffic officer on a motorbike who explained what he had done before slapping some handcuffs on him. Omondi took to social media later to lament about his ordeal in the hands of the cop.

‘’Haki huyu polisi ananishika ati overlapping na nimechelewa Airport.’’ He posted.

Luckily, the sympathetic police man let him off with a warning and he managed to make his flight on time.

The comedian was on his way for a performance in New York.

Check out the video below.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI