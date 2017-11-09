Eric Omondi named comedian of the year in South Africa

Kenyan Comedian Eric Omondi has bagged the comedian of the year at the Starqt Awards held in Johannesburg.

A happy Eric shared a photo flaunting his award on his Instagram page earlier yesterday, Giving thanks to God and his fans.

He joins the list of popular comedians in Africa to have bagged the coveted award and is the first Kenyan comedian to lift the flag.

The comedian who is currently working on new projects is currently in New York an was presented the award in absentia.