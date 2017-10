Equity book slot to represent East Africa at the FIBA Africa Championship in Angola

Kenya Basketball Federation Women’s Premier League champions Equity Hawks, have booked a slot to represent East Africa at the upcoming FIBA Africa Champions Cup Women 2017 scheduled to take place in November from 03rd to 12th in Luanda, Angola.

This is after the team emerged the first runners-up in a hotly contested final match against defending Fiba Africa Zone V champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in Kampala, Uganda this past weekend.

Equity Hawks power forward Mercy Wanyama was also named Best Power Forward of the tournament held at the Lugogo Indoor arena in Kampala, Uganda.

Equity will participate in the tournament alongside compatriots Kenya Ports Authority after the teams topped the 2017 FIBA Africa Zone V championships held in Kampala, Uganda.

Both teams won all their matches expect one each to tie on eleven points but KPA, the defending champions of the tournament was ranked first on a better goal difference while Equity was first runners up.

Speaking after the match, Equity Hawks coach David Maina praised his team’s resilience noting that being their maiden appearance at the regional championships, the team is now able to show the world what it can do.

“This championship has been an eye opener to the team and has enabled the girls to display their best form ever.

Going into the next stage of the championship confirms that we are ready to meet any team in the upcoming championships”, Coach Maina said.