Emotional video of Msando’s mother asking his son to haunt his killers (VIDEO!!)

An emotional video of slain IEBC ICT manager Chris Msando’s mother asking her son to haunt his killers has emerged.

The video shows an emotional Msando’s mother request the people standing by to open her son’s coffin. She is then seen touching Msando’s corpse with her bare hands and fumbling some words.

Thereafter she is heard listing to Msando’s corpse the people to torment.

In the list Msando’s mother names Uhuru Kenyatta, IEBC Chairman Wafula uChebukati and IEBC CEO Ezrah Chiloba.

The Drama

The IEBC has in the past week been experiencing some in fighting among the Commissioners and the secretariat.

Drama started when a memo Chebukati sent to Chiloba leaked to the public with four of the commissioners disowning the memo.

The commissioners have since retreated to Naivasha to sort out the wrangles.