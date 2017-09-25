Embakasi East MP Babu Owino arrested

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been arrested and taken into police custody after his weekend statement that allegedly insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Babu was arrested and taken into the CID headquarters for questioning today afternoon.

Babu on Sunday during a NASA campaign rally made a statement that insinuated that Uhuru was son of a dog.

Earlier today Kiambu residents held protests against Babu following his weekend remarks that likened presidents to dogs.

Nairobi women representative Esther Passaris has since condemned Babu’s utterances and consequently apologised to First lady mama Ngina Kenyatta and her family.