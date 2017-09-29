Elachi promises to deal with violent MCAs in County Assembly

Nairobi county speaker Beatrice Elachi has asked Nairobi county assembly members to conduct themselves with decorum when in the chambers.

Addressing journalists at city hall building Elachi says he will not tolerate mischiefs and political intolerance that marred the last assembly with some members exchanging blows.

‘’I will deal with members violating standing orders instantly as guided by house rules and regulations,’’ said Elachi.

According to her, disciplinary action against any member violating the standing orders will be order of the day.

The Nairobi county assembly second siting is slated on Tuesday next week.