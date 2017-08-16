Ekuru Aukot claims extreme errors in presidential results tally

Third Way Alliance Party presidential candidate Dr. Ekuru Aukot has made an about turn over the presidential results that saw President Uhuru Kenyatta retain his seat.

Aukot who had conceded defeat on Tuesday claimed that an audit conducted by his team revealed extreme anomalies in the presidential results tally.

“Good morning Kenya! Our auditing of the results transmission is revealing a worrying trend. Something went fundamentally wrong,” said Aukot.

“Only the truth and justice on what happened at the transmission of results will set IEBC free,” he stated.

The National Super Alliance presidential candidate has since disputed the results claiming the elections were stolen by Jubilee who hacked into the IEBC system.

The presidential results have since sparked protests in various parts of the country which have resulted into several deaths and injuries.