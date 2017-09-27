Eden Hazard to become highest paid player in EPL with Ksh. 42,000,000-deal-a-week

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

The Blues are pessimistic the Belgian International will pen a new £300,000 contract that will see him.

The deal will oversee the £220,000-a-week contract the midfielder is currently on at Stamford Bridge.

It has been reported that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic wants to recognize Eden Hazard as one of the world’s top talents after he helped his side thrash Qarabag 6- 0 and after a 4- 0 win over Stoke last week in a Premier League challenge.

A few days ago Eden Hazard joked that he does not like defending because it tires him out ahead of their match with Atletico Madrid.

He said; “…You don’t need that. Don’t tell Conte, but you can write that it’s pointless.

“If you defend too much, you tire yourself out.

“If I’ve spent the whole game defending, forget about me being useful after the 60th minute, and I’m quite fit.

“There are people who are meant to defend, while others are there to attack. After that, it’s up to the manager.

“If that’s what he wants, you need to do it, otherwise you sit on the bench. I defend too. I don’t like it, but I have to with Antonio.”

Real Madrid have reportedly been interested in Hazard, but Chelsea have been reluctant to entertain any talk of him leaving.