Easy Coach, Transline buses fully booked until 8th August

Bus operators plying the western route have registered full bookings up to Tuesday next week following the elections fever.

A spot check by Ghetto Radio News indicates that Bus Companies like Easy Coach and Transline have been fully booked and only doing evening trips on the 8th of August to allow voting.

At the Country bus station, travellers were forced to dig deeper into their pockets after bus operators doubled the prices.

Travellers who spoke to Ghetto Radio say some buses plying the Kisumu Busia route are charging as much as 2000 shillings as opposed to the 1000 shilling normal price.