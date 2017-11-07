EAST AFRICAN MUSIC COMMUNITY MOURNS DIZZY NUTS AND DJ JAMAL

News of the sudden demise of former gagamel singer rocked the internet Monday sending the Ugandan and entire East African music community into mourning.

The Ugandan singer, a close confidant of Bebe Cool had just had his last performance when tragedy stuck.



According to online reports, the singer was knocked down by a hit and run driver in Kireka on Sunday evening. He is said to have been heading back home after his performance at Victoria Club in Kireka alongside his boss Bebe Cool.

Dizzy Nuts is famous for his single “Fire Burn Dem” in which he featured Bebe Cool.

Even before the shocking news sunk in in, another Ugandan celebrity kicked the bucket Monday evening.

Uganda’s famous Dj Jamal who has been battling kidney failure for months succumbed to the illness.

May their souls rest in peace.

