Drama as police arrest one person in lecturers strike

One person was today arrested along Koinange Street during the University lecturers strike today.

Police officers led by Central police OCS Robinson Thuku severally interrupted the lecturers protests arresting a band leader who was leading the protests.

Several attempts by UASU officials to have him released were thwarted by Central OCS who claimed that the band was making noise for people working in the CBD.

At Parliament round-about section of lecturers in the demos were again denied access of parliamentary building forcing members of the parliment to come to their rescue.

UASU secretary general Dr. Constantine Wasonga accused the Vice chancellors and education ministry of not doing justice to the dons by holding their money.

Nominated MP Wilson Sossion received the petition and promised to present it to the house through speaker for discussion.