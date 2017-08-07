Drake’s dad releases a song

Singer Aubrey Drake Graham aka Drake’s dad has decided to join his son in the music industry.

Making several appearances in videos for his 3-time Grammy winner Son, Dennis Graham now has his own music video online. The song tittled ‘Kinda Crazy’ is the ultimate lovers’ jam and the slow and sultry song clearly speaks of Dennis’ musical influences which could include Marvin Gaye and perhaps even Barry White.

The track “Kinda Crazy” features a young love interest and the set is filled with smoke and just the right mood lighting reminiscent of an oldies RnB jam.

Here’s the track.