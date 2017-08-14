Drake and Future sued $25 million for an alleged rape at concert

A woman is suing rappers Drake and Future after she was raped at one of their concerts.

The unnamed woman claims a man associated with the Nashville venue, Bridgestone Arena, told her he would take her backstage to meet with the stars, but instead violently attacked her and raped her, according to The Tennessean.

The 28-year-old woman is now suing the stars for $25 million, along with the security company and venue, alleging they all should have known better when employing the man, Leavy Johnson, who had outstanding warrants for previous assaults at the time of the attack.

She claims the artists and venue put people in danger by having Johnson work during the show, according to the gossip site, TMZ. He was working as an employee for Delaware North, a concession stand company contracted out by the venue.

Johnson, 38, was arrested and charged with rape in April for the Aug. 14, 2016, incident, according to reports.

He however fled Tennessee after the incident and was arrested in Florida. Johnson was flown back to Nashville to face the rape charges in May, with the assistance of U.S. Marshals’ fugitive task force and a Nashville police supervisor from the fugitive unit.