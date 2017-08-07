DPP Releases Hotline numbers for reporting election offenses

Hundreds of police officers have been assigned to guard elections materials and officials conducting tomorrow’s election.

Ballot papers and other election materials are being dispatched today to various polling stations in readiness for the polls that kick off at 6am tomorrow.

The over 40,000 polling stations will open to the 19.6 million registered voters from 6.00am to 5.00pm.

Meanwhile the Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko has released hotlines for reporting election offenses in tomorrow’s General Elections.

The over 47 election hotline numbers have already bee spread to all the 47 counties by the office of the DPP.