DPP orders immediate arrest of Ruth Odinga and Fred Outa

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko has ordered for immediate arrest of Senator Fred Outa and Ruth Odinga over attacks on IEBC officials in Kisumu.

Tobiko ordered for the arrest of the two leaders after analysing a letter by Directorate of Criminal Investigation (Kisumu office) that had directed that investigations be done to prove if the two should be prosecuted.

Senator Outa and Ruth Odinga are expected to be charged at the Kericho Law Courts with incitement to violence contrary to section 96 (a) of the penal code, malicious damage to property, obstructing an election officer in executing his lawful duties and entering an electoral centre designated by IEBC without permission.

Last week Wednesday, Senator Outa and former Kisumu County deputy governor Ruth Odinga led some NASA supporters in disrupting training of IEBC officials in Kisumu where several items were vandalized.