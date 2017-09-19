DJ Mo’s apology to single mothers

By Annette Amondi

Gospel deejay, DJ Mo, has apologized to all single mothers after his comments attacking Njoki Chege got him the wrong attention.

In his apology, Mo acknowledged that he was also raised by a single mum saying he respect and loves single moms.

This follows a heated online debate after the DJ reacted to columnist Njoki Chege’s article about his view of marriage. Mo was infuriated by the piece and was unable to hold back as he went on ranting and attacking the controversial columnist to the extent of telling her she could never keep a man.

In his apology, Mo said “APOLOGIES TO ALL THE SINGLE MUMS , mad love in fact I was raised by one (divorce) – poleni sana yall know how I respect women.”