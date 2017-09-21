DJ Kaytrixx hits back at Joe Muchiri for attacking his former KTN’s Str8up host

Nancy Namtero Mdee alias Tero Mdee was the talk of town last week as she stepped back into the limelight, debuting a gospel song Taa ya miguu yangu.

The older sister to Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee, has since changed her name to Nancy Hebron after getting married to a Tanzanian evangelist Hebron Kisamo.

Following the release of her song, Capital FM’s Joe Muchiri took to Instagram blasting Tero’s song and her husband too saying the pastor stole Tero from team mafisi.

“Man…one Namtero Mdee aka Tero ????Niggaz had mad crushes on her when she was on straight up on KTN straight from Tanzania, ???????? I used to watch ???? that show on mute ???????????? then one day ???? she woke up & left us upweke coz of some Pastor ????????‍??????????‍?? ( mans not hot ) Sasa anamfanya aimbe nini hizi ????????‍??????????‍?? anyway hawa ma pastor na pornographers???????? should be in the same category wakora wadinyaji wakuu majambass halisi ???????? Sasa Tero ali decide kuimba gospel inakaa pastor anampea kigongi ???? mpaka speaking in tongues ika fanyika literally ???????? he stole from us a national treasure as U can see from the other pictures ???????? nakua pastor niki zeeka kabisa ???????? Consolation.” Wrote a bitter Joe.

The post did not rub well on Dj Kaytrixx who was Tero’s co host on str8up back in the day. The Dj immediately hit back at rave junky Joe for questioning Tero’s life choices.

He wrote, “don’t agree with this post. It’s not right to say things about someone who you don’t know about. She was looking for something that no one could provide. A woman doesn’t want to keep looking over her shoulder as her partner is out partying with other women. Women want stability and for sure she got it in the “pastor” who is also a man just like you and me (lazima alijitetea and he convinced the lady).

Now you can say all you like but the woman is happy (even visibly), the man is taking care of her and it is right in God’s eyes. Question ; If she was your wife and she told you she wanted to shoot a gospel video would you agree?

If she asked you to leave the women and stay faithful to her would you do it or would you be creepin around?? He he, don’t set a standard you can’t keep, when you point one finger at someone , 4 point back at you ????”

Tero left the showbiz industry at the peak of her career leaving behind a lucrative KTN Str8up TV host job and a night time radio presenter job at Homeboyz Radio only to make a comeback five years later as a gospel artist.