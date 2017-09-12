DJ Kalonje proposes to Sonnie Kangai

Kenyan mix genius George Waweru Kamonye, alias deejay Kalonje is set to marry his long term girlfriend and mother of his two children,Sonnie Kangai.

The DJ who has however been keeping a low profile on his personal life seems to have taken a break from his career to focus on his family and personal life.

Kalonje recently shared a photo to announce that Sonnie had accepted his proposal during their recent vacation in Dubai.

In the photo a happy Sonnie flaunts her engagement ring to the world.

He captioned the photo,“She said yes!”