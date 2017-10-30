Divers searching for L. Nakuru crash victims hit by typhoid

Several divers searching for the bodies of five people who died in a helicopter crash in Lake Nakuru a week ago have reportedly fallen sick.

They are said to be suffering from typhoid due to contamination of the lake by sewerage. The lake is full of plastic bags, pieces of cloth and bottles.

The divers from Kenya Navy, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Kenya Rescue Divers in Mombasa County as well as private firms are also said to be suffering from malaria.

One of the divers who did not wish to be named said most of his colleagues had been diagnosed with typhoid.

They are said to have been complaining of stomach pain and diarrhoea, and decided to go to a local private hospital where they were found to have typhoid.