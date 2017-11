Divers searching for the three bodies of the Lake Nakuru chopper crash on Saturday recovered some personal belongings of a male victim.

The items include a jubilee branded t-shirt and jacket, a trouser with a wallet.

They were found on the North Eastern side of the Lake on Saturday afternoon.

The recovery raises dwindling hopes of family members who have been camping on the shores of the lake for the last two weeks.

The wallet had money, hotel keys and an identification card.