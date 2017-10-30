Digital Humanitarian in urgent medical appeal

Digital Humanitarian Philip Ogola is urgently appealing to Kenyans to hep him raise money to help him get the medical care he requires after suffering a kidney infection.

In a post on social media, Philip revealed how he has suffered for months after suffering a kidney infection which resulted from a sore throat.

He has urgently asked Kenyans to help him raise the money through a paybill so he can get back to work.

In one post Philip wrote “I urgently need specialised medical care to help fix my kidneys, to be able to get back to doing what I do best. working for the good of all humanity. My humble prayer is that you’ll join me to raise.”

The paybill number for donations is 131493 account number is your name.