Diego Costa’s Range rover removed from first-team car pack at Chelsea

Chelsea FC have now delivered a fresh message on parting ways with Spain international Diego da Silva Costa after the club ordered his Rangerover Sport car to be dumped in a youth team bay at the club’s training ground, Cobham

The 28 year old has been away in Brazil after his boss Antonio Conte told him he was no longer part of his first team this season at Stamford Bridge

After the Blues failed to secure a potential buyer for the ‘notorious’ striker before the transfer window closed, the Spanish international had hopes to hold talks with the club in the hope of resuming his place back in the squad.

But now his isolation from the first team picture seems more complicated than ever after club bosses ordered his luxury Range sport car to be removed from the car park senior players use at the Cobham HQ.

Costa has been left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad this season to bar him from being cup-tied for any interested buyers in the January transfer window

By January 2018, Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban will have been ended and Chelsea will hope to be able to offload him back to his former club based in his hometown, Madrid

By WYCLIF MUSAU (KAPEDOJUNEE)