Diamond’s father urges son to keep the two women

Diamond Platnumz father has weighed in on Diamond’s love affair asking his two women to co -exist peacefully.

Diamond’s father Abdul Naseeb who visited Hamisa Mobeto’s son has aked Zari Hassan and Hamisa to recognise each other as co wives.

Diamond recently confessed to having cheated on Zari with Hamisa and siring a son with the model.

Zari took to her social media platforms thereafter to share one cryptic message after another, claiming in one of the messages that she did not know of the affair as Diamond had alleged in an interview. However, on Monday, after she celebrated her 38th birthday over the weekend, Zari took to Snapchat to share a video of her being driven to the gym by Diamond. In the video, Zari panned the camera around the car for fans to see Diamond on the steering wheel. She was in the company of one of Diamond-owned Wasafi Records artiste Harmonize who sat at the back. She later uploaded another video where Diamond is seen shopping with their son Nillan.

Muslims are allowed to marry up to four women as long as he is able to provide for them fully.