Diamond, Victoria Kimani lift East African flag at the AFRIMMA awards in Dallas

The 4th Annual African Muzik Magazine awards (Afrimma) was held yesterday Sunday October 8th at ‘House of Blues’, Dallas , Texas, United States.

The award ceremony which was hosted by Kenya’s Chipukeezy along side basketmouth is one of the biggest African music awards ceremony in diaspora that fete African artistes in the world over.

This year Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz received Afrimma award for Best Artist of the Year 2017 while Kenya’s own Victoria Kimani scooped Best Female East Africa, which was previously won by singer Akothee last year.

Uganda’s youngest dancers,Ghetto Kids received an Afrimma award for Best Dancers Africa 2017. The group shot to fame after featuring in Eddie Kenzo’s sitya los song also received international recognition when they were featured in the hit song “Unforgettable” by American rapper French Montana featuring Swae Lee. The song went on to earn them a BET performance this year.