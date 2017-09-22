Diamond Platnumz lands major deal

Just when you thought that Diamond’s week couldn’t get any worse as he is going through a rough patch in his relationship with Zari but things just got better for him.

The Tanzanian singer is now smiling all the way to the bank after he signed a multi million dollar deal with a French wine Luc Belaire as it’s East African brand ambassador.

Diamond announced the great news through his social media accounts saying

“Thanks a lot to my all Fans Around the World, …. Am so Grateful #IMissYou no 1 on @tracemziki #MzikiHit30…. East African Artist of the Year on @UEAuganda last Night…. and Official Belaire International Brand Ambassador!”

To seal the deal Luc Belaire’s owner also confirmed the news.

“Diamond’s astronomical popularity means he is well-placed to spread the Belaire love! We are looking forward to introducing Belaire to new audiences across Africa and beyond, working together to amplify our iconic image and message.” Stated the owner of Luc Belaire.

Well at least his week just got way better.