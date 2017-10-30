Diamond Platnumz becomes the first African to go platinum

Bongo artist Naseeb Abdul alias Diamond Platnumz has become the first African artist to get six times platinum sales on his single ‘Marry You’ featuring American Ne-yo.

The song which so far has over 17 million views on YouTube was released eight months ago.

Diamond and wife Zari Hassan both took to their social media accounts to share the good news with their fans.

‘’Today have become the first African Artist Signed under Universal Music Group to get 6x Platinum Sales on My Single #MarryYou ft @Neyo….. on behalf of my team & @Neyo would like to thank all the fans & Media Around the world#MarryYouDN #MaryYou#AboyFromTandale (Leo nimekuwa msanii wa kwanza wa kiafrika alosainiwa Universal Music Group kufikisha Mauzo ya nyimbo yake Platinum Mara sita Mfululizo kupitia nyimbo ya #MarryYou nilomshirikisha @Neyo…. kwa niaba ya Team yangu na @neyo tungependa kuwashukuru Mashabiki na Media zote Ulimwenguni…) #ABoyFromTandale,’’ he wrote while captioning a photo of himself holding the platinum sales award.

Soon after he shared the good news Zari too joined his fans in congratulating him.

’Congrats babe @diamondplatnumz for becoming the first African Artist signed under Universal to hit Six times platinum sales on your #MarryYouft @Neyo Record! Am super Proud!’’ she wrote.

Diamond was presented with the award at Universal Studios in South Africa accompanied by Zari.