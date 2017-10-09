Detectives dig into former Youth Fund CEO’s death

Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious death of former Youth Fund Chief Executive Officer Catherine Namuye.

Namuye’s body was found in her Kileleshwa apartment in Nairobi yesterday night with no visible injuries.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome stated that investigators will largely rely on a post-mortem to determine the cause of her death.

Namuye was among officials at the Youth Fund charged alongside then Board Chairman Bruce Odhiambo over the loss of Sh180 million and they are out on bond.