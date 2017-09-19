Dela denies drug abuse claims

Last week rumour started that singer Dela was going through a rough patch and fighting drug addiction. It was alleged that during a recent event, Dela was very high that Homeboyz Radio presenters Mwalimu Rachel and Patricia Kihoro avoided her.

A certain unknown celebrity is reported to have told pulse photograher,“Everyone knows that Dela is going through some things. Just the other day she walked into a club in Westlands with ill-fitting baggy clothes that she had to hold to cover her nakedness. She parties real hard smoking and drinking and sometimes gets people around her in trouble.”.

Since the story hit the limelight both Rachel and Patricia have refuted claims of avoiding Dela at the said event.

In an official statement on HBR Mwalimu Rachel says “I have never declined to take a picture with Dela in the past nor present. I do not know anything about these drugs allegations. She has always presented herself with decorum even as I interviewed her on my show.”

With Patricia adding “The nature of the allegations leveled in the same article are not to be trivialized. Lift someone up today instead of dragging them down.”

Dela has for the first time spoken about the allegations and has dismissed the news as fake and that haters shouldn’t be listened to.