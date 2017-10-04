Deaflympian Cherono Named StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month of July
By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)
Deaflympian Simon Cherono is the inaugural winner of StarTimes personality of the month award
Addressing the media on Wednesday StarTimes Director Japheth Akhulia has challenged upcoming sports men and women to work harder every single day for them to bag the sports personality award that will be contested for at the end of every month
Cherono beat other 4 other nominees to emerge winner for the month of July in which he displayed a captivating performance at the 2017 deaflympics games on Samsun, Turkey
On his side, through an interpreter Cherono has thanked his family and the deaf association of Kenya for giving him support over the years and also the sports journalists association of Kenya SJAK, for identifying him over quite a big number of contesters
Cherono has walked away with a cash price of 100, 000 as well as a StarTimes 40″ flat screen TV set courtesy of StarTimes