David Maraga arrives for Mashujaa Day celebrations

Chief Justice David Maraga and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu are among the dignitaries who have arrived for the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Park.

Others who have arrived at Uhuru Park are Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and Jubilee party leader Raphael Tuju.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the celebrations meant to honour all those who contributed towards the struggle for Kenyans independence.

NASA leader Raila Odinga will however be at Ogango grounds in his stronghold Kisumu County.