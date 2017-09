A student at Dagoretti High School in Nairobi has beaten his colleague to death.

The victim Ibrahim Athumani who is a form three student passed on at the Nairobi Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Athumani suffered serious injuries which included a broken jaw after the assault by the colleague on September 17th.

Police in Nairobi are hunting for his killer, a 17- year- old student who has since fled school.