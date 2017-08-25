Cultish killers torture Mathare man to death

A family in Nairobi’s Mathare slums is calling for justice following the brutal murder of their kin in Maimahiu last week on Friday.

Charles Roche says he received a call from his brother’s boss informing him that his brother had been killed along Maimahiu while on duty and that his body was lying in a mortuary in Naivasha.

Speaking to Ghetto Radio News Roche says upon arrival in Naivasha he found his brother’s body badly mutilated with horrific torture marks on the hand, the neck and the back.

“When we got to the mortuary, we were shocked to see body of my brother badly mutilated. It is clear that he suffered severe torture before his death,” said Roche.

“He had cuts on the legs, on the neck, on his back. His ear was also chopped off. The killers were mainly targeting the veins in a cultish way so as to inflict much pain on him,” he says.

Roche says eye witnesses say his brother was allegedly murdered by occupants of a saloon car that had blocked him but did not steal anything.

“I wish they had just shot him to death instead of inflicting that kind of pain on him. Because they never stole anything from him, his ID was the only thing missing from his body,” he narrates.

The flying squad officers who spoke to the family say they were also shocked with the murder.