Criminal Gangs Forming In Slums Ahead Of Elections

A group of women from Nairobi informal settlements have sounded an alarm over the possibility of violence occuring during or after the August 8th elections.

The women drawn from at least 10 informal settlements in Nairobi among them, Kibera, Mathare, Korogocho and Huruma slums claim that criminal gangs and pressure groups are slowly forming ahead of the elections.

The women also claim that the male officers deployed in the violence hotspots might physically or sexually harm them as opposed to protecting them.

They now want the government to move in swiftly and deploy female officers as well as take safe precautions to ensure violence does not take place.

“The presence of women policemen will make us feel more secure because in most cases, the police have acted as a threat more than security in times of violence,” they claimed.